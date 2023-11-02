No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks begin season at home against the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas Razorbacks Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 145…

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks open the season at home against the Alcorn State Braves.

Arkansas went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Razorbacks gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Alcorn State finished 18-14 overall with a 10-10 record on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 9.8 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

