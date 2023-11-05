No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks begin season at home against the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas Razorbacks Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 144.5…

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks host the Alcorn State Braves in the season opener.

Arkansas went 22-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Razorbacks averaged 8.4 steals, 5.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Alcorn State finished 10-10 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Braves shot 40.8% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

