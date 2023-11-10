No. 14 Arkansas hosts Gardner-Webb after Battle’s 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -23; over/under…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -23; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas takes on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 93-59 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

Arkansas went 22-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Razorbacks shot 46.6% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Gardner-Webb went 6-10 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.