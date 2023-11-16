No. 13 Texas A&M plays Oral Roberts following Radford’s 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-0)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas A&M takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Tyrece Radford scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 79-66 win over the SMU Mustangs.

Texas A&M went 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 18.9 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

Oral Roberts finished 30-5 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 83.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

