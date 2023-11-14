No. 13 Texas A&M faces SMU after Taylor’s 21-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is…

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas A&M visits the SMU Mustangs after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 73-66 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

SMU finished 10-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mustangs averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Texas A&M finished 7-4 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

