No. 13 Miami (FL) hosts NJIT to start season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

NJIT Highlanders at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -22.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes begin the season at home against the NJIT Highlanders.

Miami (FL) went 29-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes shot 48.0% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT finished 7-23 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 66.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

