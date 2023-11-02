No. 13 Miami (FL) hosts NJIT for season opener

NJIT Highlanders at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes host…

NJIT Highlanders at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes host the NJIT Highlanders for the season opener.

Miami (FL) finished 29-8 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Hurricanes shot 48% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT went 7-23 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.