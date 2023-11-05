No. 13 Miami (FL) hosts NJIT for season opener

NJIT Highlanders at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5; over/under is 143.5…

NJIT Highlanders at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes begin the season at home against the NJIT Highlanders.

Miami (FL) went 29-8 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Hurricanes averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 13.1 bench points last season.

NJIT finished 2-15 on the road and 7-23 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.