No. 13 Florida Atlantic hosts Metheny and Liberty

Liberty Flames (6-0) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the…

Liberty Flames (6-0) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls after Kaden Metheny scored 20 points in Liberty’s 99-62 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Owls are 1-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC scoring 83.0 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Flames play their first true road game after going 6-0 to begin the season. Liberty ranks sixth in college basketball averaging 12.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 42.4% from deep. Kyle Rode leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.

Florida Atlantic averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Liberty allows. Liberty scores 18.3 more points per game (85.8) than Florida Atlantic allows (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Florida Atlantic.

Rode averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Brody Peebles is averaging 14.7 points for Liberty.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.