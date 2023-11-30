No. 13 Florida Atlantic hosts Liberty following Metheny’s 20-point outing

Liberty Flames (6-0) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7;…

Liberty Flames (6-0) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls after Kaden Metheny scored 20 points in Liberty’s 99-62 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Owls have gone 1-1 at home. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC scoring 83.0 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Flames play their first true road game after going 6-0 to begin the season. Liberty leads the CUSA scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 53.1%.

Florida Atlantic averages 83.0 points, 22.2 more per game than the 60.8 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 18.3 more points per game (85.8) than Florida Atlantic allows (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Florida Atlantic.

Kyle Rode is averaging 15.8 points for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 14.7 points for Liberty.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.