No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-0)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Texas A&M finished 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Aggies averaged 12.5 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Penn State finished 23-14 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 4.4 steals, 2.1 blocks and 8.4 turnovers per game last season.

