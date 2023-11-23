No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies and the Penn State Nittany Lions meet

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-0)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies will square off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Texas A&M went 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Penn State went 23-14 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 9.0 from the free-throw line and 31.2 from beyond the arc.

