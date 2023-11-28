No. 12 Kentucky hosts No. 8 Miami (FL) following Pack’s 28-point performance

Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under is…

Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Miami (FL) visits the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Nijel Pack scored 28 points in Miami (FL)’s 91-83 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Adou Thiero leads the Wildcats with 7.4 boards.

The Hurricanes play their first true road game after going 5-0 to start the season. Miami (FL) is sixth in the ACC with 16.0 assists per game led by Bensley Joseph averaging 4.2.

Kentucky averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) scores 16.8 more points per game (89.0) than Kentucky allows to opponents (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 16.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% for Kentucky.

Wooga Poplar is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 16.8 points for Miami (FL).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

