No. 12 Arizona Wildcats open season at home against the Morgan State Bears

Morgan State Bears at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -28; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats begin the season at home against the Morgan State Bears.

Arizona went 15-2 at home last season while going 28-7 overall. The Wildcats shot 49.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Morgan State went 15-16 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Bears allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

