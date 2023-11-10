No. 12 Arizona tops No. 2 Duke 78-73 in early-season matchup of basketball heavyweights

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed No. 12 Arizona to a late lead on the way to a 78-73 win at No. 2 Duke on Friday night.

Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0).

Caleb Love — a transfer from hated Duke rival North Carolina who heard plenty from the “Cameron Crazies” all night — also came up big late by making four free throws during Arizona’s 6-for-6 finish at the line in the final 20 seconds.

Ballo had 13 points and Love had 11 for Arizona, which shot 46% and finished with a 45-33 rebounding edge.

Kyle Filipowski had 25 points to lead the Blue Devils (1-1).

No. 1 KANSAS 99, MANHATTAN 61

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 18 points, KJ Adams Jr. dunked his way to 14 and top-ranked Kansas blew out Manhattan in a final tuneup before facing No. 16 Kentucky in the Champions Classic next week.

Kevin McCullar Jr. and freshman Johnny Furphy added 15 points apiece for the Jayhawks, who gave Bill Self an easy night in their first game since he signed a lifetime contract that made him the highest-paid basketball coach at a public university.

The Jayhawks jumped to a 17-4 lead and led 44-19 at halftime.

Seydou Traore had 16 points for the Jaspers and Brett Rumpel had 11.

No. 3 PURDUE 87, MOREHEAD STATE 57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 18 points and eight rebounds, Lance Jones scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 3 Purdue rolled over Morehead State.

The Boilermakers (2-0) broke the school record for most consecutive regular-season wins against non-conference opponents with their 26th in a row. The previous mark stood since November 1994.

Braden Smith had 11 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Riley Minix led the defending Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champions with 18 points. Jordan Lathon had 12 for the Eagles (1-2).

No. 5 MARQUETTE 95, RIDER 65

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones scored 23 points and Oso Ighodaro had 13 points and 11 rebounds as No. 5 Marquette coasted to a win over Rider.

The Golden Eagles lost reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek late in the game. Kolek, who had six assists and five rebounds, hobbled off the court and into the locker room with just under 8 minutes left and did not return.

David Joplin and Chase Ross each scored 11 points for Marquette.

Rider was paced by 15 points from Mervin James while T.J. Weeks Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 9 TENNESSEE 80, WISCONSIN 70

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 24 points to continue his smooth transition to high-major basketball as No. 9 Tennessee defeated Wisconsin.

The Northern Colorado transfer who led the Big Sky Conference with 20.2 points per game last season, shot 8 of 15 from the floor and 7 for 9 on free throws against the Badgers.

Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 points, while Jonas Aidoo and Jordan Gainey each added 10 for Tennessee

AJ Storr scored 17, Steven Crowl 14, and Chucky Hepburn 13 for Wisconsin.

No. 11 GONZAGA 86, YALE 71

SPOKANE, Wash. — Braden Huff scored a 19 points off the bench in his collegiate debut, helping No. 11 Gonzaga pull away from Yale.

The redshirt freshman forward sparked a big first-half run by the Zags, who fell behind by 10 points early. Huff made 7 of 10 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ryan Nembhard added 16 points and seven assists for Gonzaga in his debut after transferring from Creighton. Nolan Hickman added 15 points.

John Poulakidas led Yale with 18 points. August Mahoney added 12 points.

No. 13 MIAMI 88, UCF 72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 23 points to lead No. 13 Miami to a win over UCF.

The junior guard shot 6 for 8 from the field and was perfect on five 3-point attempts.

Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Bensley Joseph scored 15 points, Matthew Cleveland added 12 and Nijel Pack 11 for the Hurricanes (2-0), who never trailed.

Jaylin Sellers finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for UCF.

The Knights (1-1) rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half and got to within six points at 68-62 on Demarr Langford Jr.’s jumper with 6: 11 remaining. But Miami countered with seven unanswered points.

No. 14 ARKANSAS 86, GARDNER-WEBB 68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Khalif Battle had 21 points and No. 14 Arkansas used a pair of big runs in the middle of the game to beat Gardner-Webb.

After trailing by eight early, Arkansas finished the first half on a 17-5 surge and reeled off another 13-4 spurt in the first few minutes of the second to help build a 26-point lead.

Tramon Mark added 14 points and El Ellis scored 13 for the Razorbacks.

Gardner-Webb led for almost 10 minutes and didn’t trail by more than six points until less than three minutes remained before halftime. Caleb Robinson led Gardner-Webb with 18 points.

No. 15 TEXAS A&M 73, OHIO STATE 66

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each scored 21 points to help No. 15 Texas A&M beat Ohio State.

Henry Coleman III added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-0) in the game that had 19 lead changes and seven ties.

Bruce Thornton led Ohio State (1-1) with 24 points.

No. 16 KENTUCKY 81, TEXAS A&M COMMERCE 61

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 21 points, Tre Mitchell added 18 and No. 16 Kentucky beat Texas A&M Commerce.

Justin Edwards scored 16 points for the short-handed Wildcats (2-0), while Rob Dillingham had 12 and D.J. Wagner 11. Reeves made five of Kentucky’s eight 3-pointers, hitting three in a row to end the first half.

Kalen Williams scored 19 points for Texas A&M Commerce (0-3). Tommie Lewis added 18 and Jerome Brewer had 12.

The Wildcats trailed 19-6, then outscored the Lions 32-11 the rest of the half for a 38-30 halftime lead.

BYU 74, No. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 65

PROVO, Utah — Dallin Hall scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lead BYU to a victory over No. 17 San Diego State.

Jaxson Robinson, Richie Saunders and Fousseyni Traore each finished with 12 points for the Cougars and Traore grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as BYU earned just its fifth victory over an AP Top 25 opponent in coach Mark Pope’s tenure.

Jaedon LeDee led San Diego State with 21 points and seven rebounds and Reese Waters chipped in 15 points.

No. 18 TEXAS 86, DELAWARE STATE 59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored 19 points, Ithiel Horton added 18 and No. 18 Texas used a flurry of 3-pointers to pull away for a victory over Delaware State.

The Longhorns made seven 3-pointers in the second half, finishing the game 12 for 22.

Horton, who transferred from Central Florida, was 5 of 6 from behind the arc. He is 8 of 13 in two games as a Longhorn.

Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Texas.

Jevin Muniz scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for Delaware State and Brandon Stone added 14 for the Hornets.

No. 22 VILLANOVA 83, LE MOYNE 57

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore had 21 points and Tyler Burton registered a double-double to lead No. 22 Villanova over Le Moyne.

Moore scored 16 of his points in the first half on 6 for 10 shooting while Burton finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Brendan Hausen had 18 points off the bench for Villanova, which led 48-34 at halftime.

Luke Sutherland had 15 points and Isaiah Salter chipped in 10 points to lead the Dolphins.

No. 24 ALABAMA 102 INDIANA STATE 80

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored 27 points to lead No. 24 Alabama to a victory over Indiana State.

Mark Sears had a hot hand in the second half, scoring 15 of his 22 points in the final 20 minutes. Grant Nelson added 20 points while also leading Alabama with eight rebounds.

Isaiah Swope led Indiana State with 17 points. Ryan Conwell added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Julian Larry scored 15 points.

No. 25 ILLINOIS 64, OAKLAND 53

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points and No. 25 Illinois went on a 16-5 run to end the game to turn back upset-minded Oakland.

Quincy Guerrier and Dain Dainja were forces inside for the Illinois. Guerrier had 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Dainja had 10 points and seven rebounds. Ty Rodgers also had 10 points for Illinois.

Trey Townsend had 19 points and team-best 10 rebounds for Oakland.

