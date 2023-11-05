No. 12 Arizona opens season at home against Morgan State

Morgan State Bears at Arizona Wildcats Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31.5; over/under is 156…

Morgan State Bears at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats host the Morgan State Bears for the season opener.

Arizona finished 28-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 81.9 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.8% from deep last season.

Morgan State finished 3-12 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 9.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 15.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

