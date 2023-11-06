No. 12 Arizona begins season at home against Morgan State

Morgan State Bears at Arizona Wildcats Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33; over/under is 155.5…

Morgan State Bears at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats host the Morgan State Bears for the season opener.

Arizona went 28-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

Morgan State finished 15-16 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Bears allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

