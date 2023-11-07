No. 11 Tennessee routs Florida A&M, spoiling homecoming for new Rattlers coach Bridgette Gordon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jewel Spear and Karoline Striplin each scored 20 points and No. 11 Tennessee opened its season…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jewel Spear and Karoline Striplin each scored 20 points and No. 11 Tennessee opened its season with a 93-64 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night to spoil a homecoming for new Rattlers head coach Bridgette Gordon.

Spear made five 3-pointers and Striplin was 8-of-9 shooting, including three baskets in the final 4:13. Rickea Jackson added 13 points and Kaiya Wynn had 12 for Tennessee. Jillian Hollingshead grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to help the Lady Vols hold a 47-25 advantage on the glass.

Spear sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner, off a nice drive and assist from Destinee Wells, just before the halftime buzzer to extend Tennessee’s lead to 47-30 at halftime. Spear was 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half and scored 16 points. Florida A&M committed 11 turnovers in the first half.

Ahriahna Grizzle scored 16 points, Hailee Brennen added 13 points and Ivet Subirats had 12 for Florida A&M.

No. 23 ILLINOIS 81, MOREHEAD STATE 61

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Senior guard Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 32 points, Kendall Bostic had a double-double and Illinois beat Morehead State.

Illinois established a 13-2 lead when Bostic made a pair of layups, Bryant and Adalia McKenzie each had one, Jada Peebles made a jump shot and Brynn Shoup-Hill made a 3-pointer.

Illinois finished the first quarter up 20-11 after shooting 9 for 18 and never trailed.

The Illini’s 24-point second quarter matched Morehead State’s first-half total and they led 44-24 at halftime.

Veronica Charles scored 16 points for Morehead State.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.