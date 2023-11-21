No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) Honolulu; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs face…

Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Syracuse Orange in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Gonzaga finished 31-6 overall with a 17-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 86.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

Syracuse went 17-15 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Orange averaged 7.5 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

