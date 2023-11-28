No. 10 Tennessee visits No. 17 North Carolina after Davis’ 30-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 North Carolina hosts the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers after RJ Davis scored 30 points in North Carolina’s 87-72 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tar Heels have gone 3-0 at home. North Carolina is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Volunteers have gone 1-0 away from home. Tennessee scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

North Carolina scores 85.3 points, 23.8 more per game than the 61.5 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 73.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the 69.0 North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Ingram Harrison is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for North Carolina.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.5 points for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 11.7 points for Tennessee.

