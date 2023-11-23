No. 10 NC State takes command early, beats Kentucky 84-55 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — North Carolina State is carrying forward the momentum from its win over then-No.…

Madison Hayes scored 15 points and No. 10 North Carolina State took command early in an 84-55 rout of Kentucky on Thursday at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Hayes made three 3-pointers and was 5 of 6 overall from the field for the undefeated Wolfpack (5-0), who had three other players score in double figures against the outmanned Wildcats (2-3).

“Doing this against a Power 5 team is an accomplishment,” Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore said. “I’m proud of the way they came out. You never know — they’ve been here a couple days on a catamaran or by the pool, then you have to switch gears. But I’m proud of the way they came out ready to play.”

Saniya Rivers had 13 points for N.C. State, with River Baldwin adding 11 points and Mimi Collins 10 as the Wolfpack led by as many as 41 points late in the third quarter.

“They all came out ready to go,” Moore said. “They really pull for each other, and have their teammates have some success. They’re being very unselfish and playing well together. That makes this exciting.”

Ajae Petty, Saniah Tyler and Eniya Russell each finished with nine points for Kentucky.

The Wolfpack shot a season-best 54.8% from the field (34 of 62) in building leads of 31-16 after the first quarter and 55-24 at the halftime break.

N.C. State’s biggest lead came in the closing seconds of the third quarter when Rivers’ layup put the Wolfpack ahead 76-34.

“We probably took quick shots early, and didn’t settle in defensively,” Wildcats head coach Kyra Elzy said. “It just took us too long to get in the flow offensively.”

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: A dominating performance for the Wolfpack, who made their return to the top 10 earlier this week. This was their third win of the season by 40 or more points.

Kentucky: The Wildcats looked out of sorts offensively and defensively in their first AP Top 25 matchup this season. Things will have to improve before they begin Southeastern Conference play in six weeks.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Faces Cincinnati on Friday in the teams’ second Island Division game at the Paradise Jam.

Kentucky: Takes on its first AP Top 25 team this season, playing No. 3 Colorado on Friday.

