No. 10 N.C. State women beat No. 3 Colorado 78-60 in U.S. Virgin Islands

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — River Baldwin scored a career-high 26 points and No. 10 North Carolina State beat a team ranked in the top 3 of the AP poll for the second time this month, topping No. 3 Colorado 78-60 at the Paradise Jam on Saturday.

Baldwin scored 16 points in the first half as the Wolfpack (7-0) pulled ahead by as many as 27 en route to their second signature win of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 2 UConn 92-81 on Nov. 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Baldwin, whose previous career best was 19 points during her freshman year at Florida State in 2019, made 9 of 12 from the field and 8 of 8 free throws. She also had eight rebounds.

Aziaha James scored 13 points, Madison Hayes had 11 points and Madi Collins added 10 points for the Wolfpack, who scored the game’s first nine points and never trailed.

Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffaloes (6-1) with 20 points and Frida Formann scored 14. Aaronette Vonleh, the team’s leading scorer at 18.3 per game, was held to five points.

NO. 2 UCLA 97, NIAGARA 46

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored a game-high 23 points and Londynn Jones had 21 as UCLA beat Niagara at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Angela Dugalic added 14 points and had seven rebounds for the Bruins (6-0), who scored the game’s first 23 points.

Niagara finally got on the board when Destiny Strother made a pair of free throws with 2:19 left in the first quarter. She finished with 16 points for the Purple Eagles (2-4).

NO. 5 IOWA 100, FLORIDA GULF COAST 62

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, coach Lisa Bluder got her 500th victory at Iowa and the Hawkeyes had no trouble on the way to beating Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Iowa (6-1) set a school record with 20 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes will get a rematch with Kansas State for the tournament title on Sunday night; the Wildcats won in Iowa City on Nov. 16, topping the Hawkeyes for the second consecutive season.

Taylor McCabe (6 for 7), Gabbie Marshall (4 for 5) and Sydney Affolter (3 for 3) combined to go 13 for 15 from beyond the arc for the Hawkeyes. McCabe scored a career-high for 18 for Iowa, while Marshall and Affolter each added 12 and Kate Martin finished with 11.

Maca Retamales scored 16 and Dolly Cairns added 13 for Florida Gulf Coast (4-2), which trailed 55-19 at the half.

NO. 6 UCONN 71, KANSAS 63

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and Aubrey Griffin added 20 as No. 6 UConn beat Kansas 71-63 on Saturday at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Griffin grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and Nika Muhl had six assists for the Huskies (4-2).

Taiyanna Jackson led Kansas (2-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Wyvette Mayberry and S’Maya Nichols each scored 14.

Bueckers scored just two points on a pair of field goal attempts in the first half, but exploded for 20 after the halftime break.

NO. 7 LSU 76, VIRGINIA 73

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — LSU won again without Angel Reese, using a terrific performance by Aneesah Morrow to beat Virginia in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Reese has missed four straight games, and there has been no word from the Tigers on when the All-American will return.

Morrow had 37 points and 16 rebounds in her second straight double-double.

Hailey Van Lith scored 12 points for the Tigers (7-1), who survived a scare from the unranked Cavaliers. Flau’jae Johnson grabbed 15 rebounds.

Paris Clark had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Virginia (4-2). Brunelle scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. The Cavaliers shot 29% (9 for 31) from beyond the arc.

NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 76, TULANE 70

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 18 and Virginia Tech beat Tulane at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Olivia Summiel had 16 points and eight rebounds and hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 left to give the Hokies (5-1) a 72-68 lead. Cayla King made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Amoore was 9 for 16 from the field. She also had seven assists and five rebounds.

Tulane’s Kyren Whittington led all scorers with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting. Hannah Pratt had 16 points for the Green Wave (3-3), and Marta Galic finished with 12.

NO. 12 TEXAS 76, SOUTH FLORIDA 44

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Taylor Jones and Rori Harmon scored 15 points apiece as unbeaten and Texas routed South Florida to win a Paradise Jam championship game.

Texas (7-0) held South Florida to single digits in the first three quarters to win the Reef Division after also beating Arizona State 84-42 and posting a 62-point win against High Point in earlier tournament games.

Jones and Harmon were a combined 12-of-20 shooting from the field. Madison Booker added 12 points and reserve Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 10.

Freshman Vittoria Blasigh and reserve Romi Levy each scored 10 points for USF (5-3).

NO. 16 KANSAS STATE 63, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 56

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Gisela Sanchez scored 15 points off the bench, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and Kansas State defeat North Carolina in a battle of unbeaten teams at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Wildcats (6-0) made 8 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes and were 15 of 20 from the line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tar Heels (5-1).

Serena Sundell had 16 points for Kansas State and Lee had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Deja Kelly led the Tar Heels with 14 points and Kayla McPherson had 11.

NO. 19 TENNESSEE 76, NO. 22 OKLAHOMA 73

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jasmine Powell came off the bench to score 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and Tennessee rallied past Oklahoma in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Jewel Spear scored 16 points for Tennessee (4-2) and Sara Puckett had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Sahara Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (5-2). Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens added 12 points apiece.

NO. 20 LOUISVILLE 72, LIBERTY 63

KATY, Texas (AP) — Olivia Cochran had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kiki Jefferson added 19 points and Louisville dominated the fourth quarter against Liberty.

Down six entering the fourth, the Cardinals (5-1) opened with a 16-1 run. Nina Rickards added 12 points and seven rebounds for Louisville.

Bella Smuda led the Flames (2-4) with 17 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 21 INDIANA 72, PRINCETON 63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sara Scalia made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Mackenzie Holmes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Indiana beat Princeton in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Holmes became the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points. She’s trailing Tyra Buss’ mark of 2,364 points from 2014-18.

Kaitlyn Chen scored 16 points for Princeton (4-2). Ellie Mitchell had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Yarden Garzon, who scored a career-high 23 points in a 71-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Thursday, scored eight points for the Hoosiers (5-1).

GREEN BAY 59, NO. 23 WASHINGTON STATE 48

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Bailey Butler had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as Green Bay beat Washington State in the Cancun Challenge.

It was the second win this season over an AP Top 25 foe for the Phoenix (4-2), who beat No. 22 Creighton 65-53 before heading to Mexico.

The loss ended the best start for the Cougars (7-1) since the 1978-79 team went 10-0. With their worst shooting game of the season (35%), they were held 29 points below their average.

Maddy Schreiber had 12 points to lead Green Bay. Jenna Guyer added 11 points.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 points for the Cougars and Tara Wallack had 16.

NO. 24 MISSISSIPPI 58, ARKANSAS LITTLE ROCK 45

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Marquesha Davis and Snudda Collins scored 11 points apiece and Mississippi pulled away to beat Arkansas Little Rock.

Ole Miss (6-1) made 6 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 free throws while the Trojans were 6 of 17 with one free throw in the fourth quarter. The Rebels ended 18 of 48 (37.5%) from the field and 18 of 23 from the line.

Faith Lee had 16 points for the Trojans (0-5) and Jayla Brooks added 10. They made just 1 of 8 3-pointers and shot 36% but were only 6 of 7 from the foul line.

NO. 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 68

KATY, Texas (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 points, Erynn Barnum added a double-double and Mississippi State held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Van Chancellor Classic.

The Golden Lions (1-4) trailed by 10 at halftime but were only down three with less than eight minutes to play before a late 6-0 burst gave the Bulldogs (7-0) a 75-63 lead with 1:12 to play.

Debreasha Powe had 15 points with four 3-pointers and Lauren Park-Lane scored 12 with eight assists for Mississippi State. Barnum had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Zaay Green had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Lions and Coriah Beck added 13 points.

