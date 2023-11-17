No. 10 Florida Atlantic hosts Bryant after Kenney’s 28-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls after Sherif Kenney scored 28 points in Bryant’s 95-79 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

Florida Atlantic finished 35-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Owls averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 20.8 bench points last season.

Bryant went 7-8 on the road and 17-13 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

