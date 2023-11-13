Live Radio
No. 10 Florida Atlantic and Eastern Michigan square off for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:43 AM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Florida Atlantic and Eastern Michigan square off in non-conference action.

Florida Atlantic finished 17-0 at home a season ago while going 35-4 overall. The Owls shot 46.6% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Michigan went 5-13 in MAC action and 2-13 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

