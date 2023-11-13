No. 10 Florida Atlantic and Eastern Michigan square off for non-conference matchup

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Florida Atlantic and Eastern Michigan square off in non-conference action.

Florida Atlantic finished 17-0 at home a season ago while going 35-4 overall. The Owls shot 46.6% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Michigan went 5-13 in MAC action and 2-13 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.8 last season.

