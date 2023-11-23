Zach Edey leads No. 2 Purdue over No. 4 Marquette 78-75 in Maui Invitational championship game

HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Edey had 28 points and 15 rebounds to carry No. 2 Purdue to a 78-75 win…

HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Edey had 28 points and 15 rebounds to carry No. 2 Purdue to a 78-75 win over No. 4 Marquette in the championship game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

Edey, the reigning national Player of the Year, shot 11 of 19 from the field and led the Boilermakers (6-0) to their first Maui Invitational title.

Purdue led by 15 early in the second half, but Marquette chipped away and pulled to 76-75 on a basket by Oso Ighodaro with less than a minute to play. Edey gave his team some breathing room with a right-handed putback of Braden Smith’s missed jumper for a 78-75 lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Marquette had two chances to tie it, but 3-point attempts by Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones in the closing seconds failed to drop.

Smith scored 18 points and Fletcher Loyer added 10 for Purdue.

Kolek had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jones added 17 points and five assists for the Golden Eagles (5-1).

NO. 1 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 TENNESSEE 60

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 20 rebounds and Kansas beat Tennessee.

The Jayhawks (5-1) bounced back from a 14-point loss a day earlier to take third place in the Maui Invitational over the Volunteers (4-2), who have dropped their last two games.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points, KJ Adams Jr. added 13 and Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in eight assists for Kansas, which led by as many as 11 in the closing minutes.

Santiago Vescovi made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey contributed 13 apiece and Jonas Aidoo had 11 rebounds.

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 88, LOYOLA CHICAGO 65

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Ryan Kalkbrenner added 29 points as Creighton topped Loyola Chicago advanced to the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.

Steven Ashworth added 10 points for the Bluejays (5-0), who will try for their first in-season tournament title since the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic when they play Colorado State on Thursday. The Rams beat Boston College in their semifinal.

Des Watson had 15 points to lead the Ramblers (2-3). Braden Norris finished with 14.

NO. 11 GONZAGA 69, UCLA 65

HONOLULU (AP) — Anton Watson scored a career-high 32 points on nearly perfect shooting and No. 11 Gonzaga held off UCLA in the fifth-place game at the Maui Invitational.

The Bulldogs (4-1) led by 13 in the first half before staving off a late charge from the Bruins (4-2) in the finale of a Thanksgiving week tournament that featured five teams ranked among the top 11 in the nation.

Watson shot 14 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and grabbed seven rebounds. The 6-foot-8 graduate forward poured in 25 points after halftime. His previous career best was 23 points against Portland on Jan. 9, 2021.

Sebastian Mack and Lazar Stefanovic had 16 points apiece to lead the Bruins, who shot 35% from the floor.

NO. 13 BAYLOR 88, OREGON STATE 72

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 24 points and 7-foot freshman Yves Missi posted his first career double-double as Baylor beat Oregon State in the opening game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center.

Baylor (5-0) led the entire way and will face Florida in the championship game Friday evening.

Missi had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Bridges added 14 points for the Bears.

Dexter Akanno scored 16 for the Beavers (3-2), and Jordan Pope had 13.

NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 91, NORTHERN IOWA 69

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Harrison Ingram scored 16 points, Cormac Ryan added 15 and North Carolina used a big second-half run to beat Northern Iowa in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

North Carolina (4-0) will play Villanova on Thursday. Northern Iowa (1-3) moves into the consolation bracket and will face Texas Tech..

North Carolina trailed by six points at halftime and made eight of its first nine 3-pointers in the second half and scored 34 of the opening 40 points for a 69-47 lead.

Freshman Elliot Cadeau scored 11 of his 15 points in the final 11 minutes for North Carolina. RJ Davis added 13 points.

Nate Heise scored 14 points and Jacob Hutson had 10 for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson had seven points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 20 ARKANSAS 77, STANFORD 74, 2OT

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Travon Mark scored the last six points of the second overtime and finished with 25 for Arkansas in a win over Stanford at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Arkansas (4-1) advanced to play Memphis in a semifinal Thursday, while Stanford (3-2) will take on Michigan.

After Mark’s driving layup with 19 seconds left in the second OT, Stanford’s Spencer Jones and Benny Gealer missed 3-point attempts that could have tied it.

Mark hit 12 of 15 free throws, including 10 of 13 through the second half and overtime. Trevon Brazile added 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and Davonte Davis had 10 points. Chandler Lawson had 13 rebounds to go with nine points and five blocks.

Spencer Jones, who missed the Cardinal’s previous game with a wrist injury, was 10-of-20 shooting with five 3-pointers for 27 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds. Jared Bynum added 13 points and eight assists. Maxime Raynaud had 10 boards to go with eight points.

NO. 22 JAMES MADISON 95, FRESNO STATE 64

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 26 points and James Madison jumped out to a huge lead in the first nine-plus minutes against Fresno State in the Cancun Challenge Championship.

T.J. Bickerstaff added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the Dukes (6-0). Raekwon Horton had 13 off the bench, and Julien Wooden scored 10.

Eduardo Andre and Isaiah Hill each had 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jalen Weaver added 10, and Enoch Boakye pulled down 13 rebounds.

NO. 24 VIRGINIA 56, WEST VIRGINIA 54

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Dunn scored 13 points and grabbed a rebound of teammate Reece Beekman’s missed free throw with 2.3 seconds left to secure Virginia’s win over West Virginia in the third-place game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Beekman hit the first of two free throws and when his second attempt missed, Dunn snagged the long rebound with 0.4 seconds left and added another from the line for the Cavaliers.

Beekman scored five of his 12 points in the final 2:41.

Virginia (5-1) once again relied on its defense. The Cavaliers entered ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense at 53.8 points per game.

Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski each scored 17 points for West Virginia (2-3), which shot 37.3%.

