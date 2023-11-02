No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks begin season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -27; over/under is…

North Carolina Central Eagles at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -27; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks host the North Carolina Central Eagles in the season opener.

Kansas went 28-8 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Jayhawks averaged 8.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

North Carolina Central went 18-12 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Eagles shot 46.9% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

