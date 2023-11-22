No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers square off in Honolulu, Hawaii

Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) Honolulu; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -1.5; over/under is 143…

Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (4-1)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Jayhawks are 4-1 in non-conference play. Kansas averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Volunteers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Tennessee is eighth in the SEC with 14.0 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 3.2.

Kansas makes 55.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 19.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Tennessee averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 68.3% and averaging 22.0 points for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Kansas.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 18.4 points for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 11.4 points for Tennessee.

