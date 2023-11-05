No. 1 Kansas hosts North Carolina Central to tip off season

North Carolina Central Eagles at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -28; over/under is…

North Carolina Central Eagles at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -28; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks start the season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Kansas finished 15-1 at home last season while going 28-8 overall. The Jayhawks averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

North Carolina Central went 18-12 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

