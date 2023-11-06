No. 1 Kansas hosts North Carolina Central to begin season

North Carolina Central Eagles at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -29.5; over/under is…

North Carolina Central Eagles at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -29.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks begin the season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Kansas went 28-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

North Carolina Central went 18-12 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

