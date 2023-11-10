Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 1 Kansas hosts…

No. 1 Kansas hosts Manhattan after McCullar’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -35.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Kevin McCullar scored 22 points in Kansas’ 99-56 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Kansas went 28-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Jayhawks averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.

Manhattan went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Jaspers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up