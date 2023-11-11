NJIT takes on Saint Peter’s in non-conference action

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-1) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -2;…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -2; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s travels to NJIT for a non-conference matchup.

NJIT went 7-23 overall a season ago while going 5-8 at home. The Highlanders gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 4-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Peacocks averaged 10.5 assists per game on 22.4 made field goals last season.

