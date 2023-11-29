NJIT plays George Mason on 3-game road skid

NJIT Highlanders (1-4) at George Mason Patriots (5-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -21; over/under…

NJIT Highlanders (1-4) at George Mason Patriots (5-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -21; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hits the road against George Mason looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Patriots are 4-0 on their home court. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 9.7.

The Highlanders are 0-3 in road games. NJIT is eighth in the America East allowing 79.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

George Mason’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 62.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 62.2 George Mason allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for George Mason.

Sebastian Robinson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Tariq Francis is averaging 10.8 points for NJIT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.