NJIT Highlanders to visit American Eagles Thursday

NJIT Highlanders (0-2) at American Eagles (1-2)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles host the NJIT Highlanders.

American finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Eagles averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

NJIT went 7-23 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc last season.

