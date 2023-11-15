NJIT Highlanders to square off against the American Eagles Thursday

NJIT Highlanders (0-2) at American Eagles (1-2) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles host the NJIT…

NJIT Highlanders (0-2) at American Eagles (1-2)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles host the NJIT Highlanders.

American went 17-15 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Eagles shot 48.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT went 4-13 in America East games and 2-15 on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

