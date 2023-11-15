Live Radio
NJIT Highlanders to square off against the American Eagles Thursday

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:43 AM

NJIT Highlanders (0-2) at American Eagles (1-2)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles host the NJIT Highlanders.

American went 17-15 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Eagles shot 48.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT went 4-13 in America East games and 2-15 on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

