NJIT Highlanders to host the Saint Peter’s Peacocks Saturday

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-1) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The NJIT Highlanders…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (0-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NJIT Highlanders host the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

NJIT finished 7-23 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Highlanders gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Saint Peter’s went 14-18 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 10.5 assists per game on 22.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

