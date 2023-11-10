Nicholls State visits LSU after West’s 24-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at LSU Tigers (1-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -22.5;…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -22.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the LSU Tigers after Jamal West scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 91-81 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

LSU finished 14-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

Nicholls State went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Colonels averaged 19.1 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

