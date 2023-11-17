Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Nicholls State plays SIU-Edwardsville…

Nicholls State plays SIU-Edwardsville in Mobile, Alabama

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (2-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels square off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in Mobile, Alabama.

Nicholls State went 16-15 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 19-14 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 6.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up