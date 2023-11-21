Nicholls State defeats Blue Mountain 86-56

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. had 18 points in Nicholls State’s 86-56 victory against Blue Mountain on Tuesday…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. had 18 points in Nicholls State’s 86-56 victory against Blue Mountain on Tuesday night.

Gray added six rebounds for the Colonels (3-3). Jamal West Jr. added 16 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Micah Thomas was 6-of-12 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Ty Pickron led the Toppers in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Jalen Boyd-Savage added nine points and four steals for Blue Mountain. In addition, Darien Newchurch had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

