Newton’s third career triple-double helps No. 5 UConn rout Manhattan 90-60

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley believes Tristen Newton should get a bit more national recognition.

Newton recorded his third career triple-double Friday and No. 5 UConn (6-0) routed Manhattan 90-60 to win its 23rd consecutive nonconference game.

The 6-foot-5 graduate student finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, receiving a huge ovation from the 15,000 fans when he pulled down his 10th board in the second half and was subbed out.

“He should be talked about as one of the best guards in the country,” Hurley said. “But, people that don’t watch the games and just watch TikTok highlights are the ones judging.”

Newton was among five Huskies in double figures.

Cam Spencer scored 18 points, hitting all four of his 3-point shots. Donovan Clingan added 17 points; Alex Karaban scored 12 and Hassan Diarra finished with 11.

UConn shot 58.1% from the floor, including 65.5% in the first half led 49-32 at intermission.

A 3-pointer from Spencer to open the second half gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 52-32, part of an opening 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Clingan had eight of the Huskies first 10 points and 12 in the first half. The 7-2 center helped UConn outscore Manhattan 54-24 in the paint.

Freshman Seydou Traore scored 13 points and Daniel Rouzan had 10 to lead Manhattan (3-2). But the score wasn’t the biggest loss for the Jaspers. Guard Brett Rumpel went down with what appeared to be a serious non-contact leg injury as he was driving to the basket in the second half. He had to be carried off the court.

“We’ll find out if he’s out for the year,” coach John Gallagher said. “It looks like it.”

RECORD STREAK

Each of the Huskies nonconference wins during its current streak, including all six in last season’s NCAA Tournament have come by double digits. That ties a mark set by North Carolina in 2008 and 2009.

“Obviously, it’s in the back of our heads,” Clingan said. “We’re trying to go be a part of history and do something no team has done.”

SLAMSON

UConn back-up center Samson Johnson had two more field goals on Friday, both dunks. Of his 20 baskets this season, 18 have been dunks.

HOMECOMING

The game marked a return to Connecticut’s capital for Gallagher, who coached the University of Hartford for 12 seasons, leading the Hawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 before the program transitioned to Division III.

BIG PICTURE

Manhattan: This was the Jaspers second game against a top-5 program. They lost at No. 1 Kansas, losing 99-61 on Nov. 10.

UConn: The Huskies played their fourth straight game without highly touted freshman guard Stephon Castle, who suffered what the team called a minor knee injury in a win over Stonehill on Nov. 11. The Huskies are hoping Castle can return in time for the showdown with No. 1 Kansas in Lawrence on Dec. 1, but Hurley said they will not rush him back.

UP NEXT

Manhattan: The Jaspers visit Fordham on Monday night.

UConn: The Huskies head back to campus where they will host New Hampshire on Monday.

