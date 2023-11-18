Newman helps Western Kentucky earn 95-75 victory over Kentucky State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 17 points as Western Kentucky beat Kentucky State 95-75 on Saturday night.…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 17 points as Western Kentucky beat Kentucky State 95-75 on Saturday night.

Newman added 10 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (3-1). Don McHenry added 13 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and they also had seven rebounds and six assists. Teagan Moore had 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Thorobreds were led by Josiah Mitchell, who posted 17 points. Kentucky State also got 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks from Joseph Owens. In addition, Brandon Hill finished with 11 points.

