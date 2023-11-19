New Mexico State wins 76-71 against Northern Colorado

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook’s 26 points helped New Mexico State defeat Northern Colorado 76-71 on Saturday. Cook…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook’s 26 points helped New Mexico State defeat Northern Colorado 76-71 on Saturday.

Cook was 8-of-11 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Aggies (3-2). Femi Odukale scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 9 for 15 from the line, and added eight rebounds and four steals. Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 14 points and was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bears (2-2) were led by Dejour Reaves, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Saint Thomas added 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for Northern Colorado. Riley Abercrombie also had 12 points.

