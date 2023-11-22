Live Radio
New Mexico State Aggies and the Southern Illinois Salukis square off

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:44 AM

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico State Aggies will face the Southern Illinois Salukis at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Aggies are 3-3 in non-conference play. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA scoring 72.3 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

Southern Illinois finished 23-10 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Salukis averaged 65.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

