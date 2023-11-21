Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » New Mexico State Aggies…

New Mexico State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs square off

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico State Aggies play the Fresno State Bulldogs in Cancun, Mexico.

The Aggies are 3-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico State averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Fresno State finished 11-20 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up