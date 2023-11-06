New Mexico opens season at home against Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers at New Mexico Lobos Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -16.5; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -16.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos host the Texas Southern Tigers in the season opener.

New Mexico finished 22-12 overall last season while going 15-5 at home. The Lobos averaged 80.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

Texas Southern finished 14-21 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Tigers averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 36.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.