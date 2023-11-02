New Mexico Lobos tip off season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers at New Mexico Lobos Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -17; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -17; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos open the season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers.

New Mexico finished 22-12 overall with a 15-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lobos averaged 6.7 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Texas Southern went 10-11 in SWAC action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

