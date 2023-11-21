New Mexico Lobos and the Toledo Rockets square off

Toledo Rockets (3-0) vs. New Mexico Lobos (2-1) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 11:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -3; over/under…

Toledo Rockets (3-0) vs. New Mexico Lobos (2-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 11:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -3; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos will square off against the Toledo Rockets at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

New Mexico finished 22-12 overall with a 13-1 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lobos averaged 80.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

Toledo went 27-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 5.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

