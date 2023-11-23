New Mexico Lobos and the Pepperdine Waves square off in Henderson, Nevada

Pepperdine Waves (3-4) vs. New Mexico Lobos (4-1) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves and…

Pepperdine Waves (3-4) vs. New Mexico Lobos (4-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves and the New Mexico Lobos meet at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Lobos are 4-1 in non-conference play. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 5.8.

The Waves have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

New Mexico averages 82.8 points, 11.8 more per game than the 71.0 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lobos. Donovan Dent is averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% for New Mexico.

Houston Mallette is averaging 20.3 points for the Waves. Michael Ajayi is averaging 18.1 points and 10.7 rebounds for Pepperdine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

