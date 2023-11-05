New Mexico hosts Texas Southern in season opener

Texas Southern Tigers at New Mexico Lobos Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -17; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -17; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos begin the season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers.

New Mexico went 15-5 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Lobos averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 14.5 bench points last season.

Texas Southern went 10-11 in SWAC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

