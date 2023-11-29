New Mexico hosts Louisiana Tech after Ree’s 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) at New Mexico Lobos (5-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) at New Mexico Lobos (5-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -8; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the New Mexico Lobos after Devin Ree scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 105-65 victory against the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The Lobos have gone 2-0 at home. New Mexico averages 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Louisiana Tech is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

New Mexico’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 18.2 points. Donovan Dent is shooting 55.7% and averaging 18.5 points for New Mexico.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 12.3 points for Louisiana Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

