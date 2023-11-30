New Hampshire visits Sacred Heart following Baker’s 20-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5;…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jaxson Baker scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 84-64 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Pioneers have gone 2-0 at home. Sacred Heart averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. New Hampshire has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.7 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 13.1 points for Sacred Heart.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.7 points for New Hampshire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.